DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – Darlington Police Chief Kelvin Washington tells News13 he will retire from law enforcement after 32 years but is now looking forward to running for public office.

Washington, who was named chief in Feb. 2018, called the decision to retire ‘bittersweet’ in an interview with News13’s Lacey Lee Tuesday night.

“The folks in Darlington have truly been supportive,” Washington said. “I couldn’t have asked for a more supportive community.”

Washington’s law enforcement career has included serving with the Florence Police Department and spending 12 years as the Williamsburg County sheriff. In 2009, he was appointed U.S. Marshal for the District of South Carolina by then-President Barack Obama.

Washington says he’ll next run for county supervisor for Williamsburg County, where he’s from.

“I always felt like I owe the folks of Williamsburg my service,” Washington said, “because of the confidence that they had in me at such a young age”.

He’ll retire as Darlington’s police chief at the end of the year.