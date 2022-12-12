DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington Police Department’s Assistant Chief Jimmy Davis was promoted to Chief of Police on Monday, according to a news release.

The promotion comes with the impending retirement of current Chief of Police Kelvin Washington and after Mark Campbell’s withdrawal from the role, the release reads. Campbell backed out of the role on Dec. 5.

Darlington City Manager John Payne said Davis is the right person for the job, as he has several years of experience.

“Assistant Chief Davis, a lifelong Darlingtonian, has ably served its people for over 30 years,” Payne said. “From patrol to training to investigations, he has worked across the department and has risen the ranks…His professional experience and knowledge of the community will be invaluable as he moves the department forward.”

Davis is excited about his new role.

“I have dedicated my professional career to protecting the citizens of Darlington and am looking forward to leading the department,” Davis said in a statement. “It is a great opportunity and I promise to continue to show up each day with the intention of making Darlington a better place to live, work and raise a family.”