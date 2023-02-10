DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 43-year-old man.
La Henry Davereau Yarborough is 5-foot-9 and 140 pounds. He was last seen in Darlington Saturday night at The Hut on Sparks Street wearing a brown, hooded jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to call Darlington police at 843-398-4026.
