DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington Police Department held a new “Talk around Darlington” session Thursday morning to ask for the public’s help with four investigations.

Capt. Kimberly Nelson hosted the session, which is part of an effort to connect the public with the police department.

The first case discussed happened at about 4 p.m. on May 18, 2021, when a young African-American man was killed in a drive-by shooting. Two vehicles are said to be involved in the incident, which took place in the Milling Street and W. Broad Street area.

The second case happened at about midnight on Feb. 29 at 107 King Edwards Str. in the Pine Village area. In that case, a middle-aged African-American woman was killed in her vehicle in front of her home.

The third case happened on Oct. 29 at 601 N. Main St. when an elderly man carjacked. His vehicle has been recovered, but the suspect is still at large.

The fourth cold case happened on Oct. 10 at 100 Magnolia Street at the Darlington-Lee Adult Education Center where a 16-year-old was shot and killed. Authorities have charged Quinton McLeroy Jr. with murder in the case, but information is sought regarding possible other suspects involved.

Anyone with information about any of the cases is asked to call the police department at 843-398-4026.