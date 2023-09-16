DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K presented by Brown’s RV Superstore took place Saturday morning.

The Darlington Police Department shared pictures of the event on its Facebook Page.

The memorial 5k featured a course around the historic-Darlington Raceway in memory of Florence Police Officer, Sgt. Terrence Carraway. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Terrence F. Carraway Foundation.

The 5k is done every year in memory of Sgt. Terrence Carraway, who died in the line of duty in October 2018.