DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp and NASCAR announced Thursday that Tharp will be retiring at the end of the year.

The Cook Out Southern 500 will be his final race at the track “Too Tough to Tame,” the release said, adding that Tharp has guided the Southern 500 with a “steady hand” since 2016.

“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to serve as president of this beloved South Carolina institution,” Tharp said in the release. “I’ve poured my heart and soul into serving our fans, and they’ve in turn embraced my wife Debbie and our family as one of their own. I look forward to the remainder of this year and experiencing another exciting Labor Day Weekend with our fans during all of the Cook Out Southern 500 festivities.”

Tharp has served as Darlington Raceway’s president for nearly two decades.