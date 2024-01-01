DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The NASCAR Community and the Darlington Raceway honored NASCAR Legend Cale Yarborough, who died early Sunday morning at 84.

Yarborough is known for being one of only two drivers to win three NASCAR Cup Series Championships, doing so in 1976, 1977, and 1978. He also won 83 races, tying with Jimmie Johnson for sixth all-time on the NASCAR Cup Series list.

Yarborough was raised in Sardis, South Carolina, which is not far from Timmonsville. He also attended high school in Timmonsville.

Kerry Tharp, who was formerly president of the Darlington Raceway. Tharp says he made sure to meet Cale Yarborough early on in his tenure as president.

“His career goes without saying,” Tharp said.

Tharp said that back in June, he was able to give Yarborough his Top-75 Driver memorabilia he wasn’t able to receive because his health was declining.

After hearing the news of Yarborough’s death, Tharp says he reached out to current drivers. Several said Yarborough was one of their favorite drivers.

“I’m talking about guys like Dale Earnhardt Jr., Dale Jarret, Rusty Wallace, Jeff Burton. People who have made a name for themselves in this sport,” Tharp said. “They looked up to Cale, They wanted to be like Cale.”

Tharp says before Yarborough got ill, he asked him what he thought about the race track since he retired in 1988. Yarborough said, “Kerry, when I drive by that race track, the hair on the back of my neck still sticks out.”

“He was an icon in the state of South Carolina,” Tharp said. “He’s kind of one of those once in a lifetime personalities that you’ll remember for a long time.”