DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — NASCAR announced in a news release Wednesday that Darlington Raceway will welcome back two NASCAR Race Weekends for the fourth consecutive year in 2024.

The races will take place on May 10-12 and Aug. 31-Sept. 1.

Darlington Raceway will continue to hold a special place in the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, the release said. The highly anticipated Cook Out Southern 500 will now become the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season finale on Sunday Sept. 1, according to NASCAR.

Drivers are expected to be even more aggressive as they battle for their final chance to clinch a spot in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, the release said.

“Darlington Raceway is one of the most iconic tracks on the circuit and we are excited to host two incredible NASCAR race weekends for the 2024 season,” said Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp. “In addition to two historic NASCAR events at Darlington Raceway, we look forward to hosting the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season finale. Our fans are bound to experience a high-pressured race to the checkered flag that will set the Playoff field.”



Darlington will once again host the official throwback weekend of NASCAR, the release said.

On May 10-12, 2024, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will be featured, on Friday, May 10, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will take place on Saturday, May 11, and the Goodyear 400 NASCAR Cup Series Race will take place on Sunday, May 12.

The track’s prominent throwback platform will enter its 10th year and continue to deliver the fans with a one-of-a-kind tribute to the sport’s past, present and future, according to NASCAR.

On Labor Day Weekend, the NASCAR world will convene Aug. 31 – Sept. 1, the release said.

The Sport Clips VFW Help A Hero 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race will kickstart the weekend, Aug. 31. Then, the 75th running of the Cookout Southern 500 will be raced under the lights Sept. 1, where the best drivers in the world will look to hoist the beloved Johnny Mantz Trophy in Darlington Raceway’s victory lane, according to the release.

The schedule is as follows:

Friday, May 10 – NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (7:30 p.m. ET; FS1, MRN/SiriusXM)

Saturday, May 11 – NASCAR Xfinity Series (1:30 p.m. ET; FS1, MRN/SiriusXM)

Sunday, May 12 – NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 (3:00 p.m. ET; FS1, MRN/SiriusXM)

Aug. 31 – Sept. 1

Saturday, Aug. 31 – NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips VFW Help A Hero 200 (3:30 p.m. ET; USA Network, MRN/SiriusXM)

Sunday, Sept. 1 – NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 (6:00 p.m. ET; USA Network, MRN/SiriusXM)

2024 NASCAR tickets are available for purchase via phone at 866-459-7223 or online at darlingtonraceway.com.

Fans are able to view the full 2024 NASCAR schedule at: www.nascar.com/schedule.

