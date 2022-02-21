Darlington residents rally behind South Carolina’s oldest operating school amid uncertain future

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW)– Darlington residents are showing their support for a historic school with an uncertain future.

An online petition called “Save Saint John’s Elementary” received more than 1,000 signatures only four days after its creation. According to the Darlington County Historical Commission, Saint John’s is the oldest still-operating school in the state.

The petition was created after the Darlington County School District board’s February meeting, during which Superintendent Tim Newman discussed merging the students of Saint John’s with those from Rosenwald Elementary/Middle in Society Hill at a new facility as part of the district’s master facilities plan.

“It’s a beautiful building that many people have many fond memories about, but the reality is that it’s a four-story, challenged facility,” Newman said. “It just gets to a point where it is actually more expensive to do renovations than to build.”

Newman said Saint John’s and Rosenwald cost around $5 million per year to maintain, compared to around $3 million per year for a newer facility with a similar number of students. For many residents, though, the cost to the district is less important than the Saint John’s history and location.

“It’s a big part of this community and I think it’s shameful just to decide to write it off,” Jenny Altman, who lives near the school and signed the petition said. “And I think others agree.”

Altman attended Saint John’s and so did her mother, as well as generations of Darlingtonians before them.

Saint John’s was founded in 1818. Brian Gainey, director of the Darlington County Historical Commission, said it was a military school, then a high school and now an elementary school. He said during the Reconstruction era after the Civil War it was stripped down for building materials, and then rebuilt with federal funds. It also had the state’s first school orchestra.

“It seems to be a trend to knock down history these days,” Altman said. “But I think if you keep knocking our history down, then what do we have to show our children of what we came from?”

Altman said she would prefer the school to remain open, but wants to see it properly preserved, if not.

A spokesperson for the Darlington County School District said the board has not yet taken action to close the school. Instead, it is up to the administration to gather more information on the school’s needs ahead of the next meeting in March. The project could be completed with existing district funds and would not require a referendum.