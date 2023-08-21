DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The roads where repairs were made to a sewer collapse on Avenue D and Avenue E in Darlington in the spring are being repaved Monday and Tuesday, according to city manager John Payne.

Payne said the repairs made on Avenue D were funded by budgeted city funds, while the repairs made on Avenue E were funded by a CDBG grant.

“The repairs on Avenue D are being fully paid for with city assets,” Darlington Mayor Curtis Boyd said in a statement. “Nobody likes to raise rates, but without the increase several years ago, we would not have been able to fund this much-needed project in Ward 1 because the money would not have been there.”

“The repairs on Avenue E were primarily paid for with grant funds, but we used part of our American Rescue Plan funds to pay the match requirement. We inherited an outdated and run down water and sewer system, and we are working daily to make much-needed repairs and perform preventive maintenance across the entire city. This will ensure that we have the infrastructure needed to grow Darlington.”

Boyd said the city was working to fix its infrastructure problems back in April when it began $1.4 million worth of projects.