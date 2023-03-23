DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington sewer line collapsed in the 300 block of South Main Street and repairs are scheduled to begin Monday, according to a news release from the city manager.

During the repairs, South Main Street will be closed from 7:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m., the city said. There will also be a daily lane shift on South Main Street at Lee Street.

A detour will be in place during the road closure hours. It will follow Chestnut Street to Washington Street to West Broad Street to South Main Street.

According to Darlington city manager John Payne, the sewer line is approximately 80 years old and has outlived its use.

“This collapse is a traffic and public health emergency that we are restoring as quickly as possible,” Payne said. “We apologize to the public for the inconvenience and are working diligently to quickly make all necessary repairs.”