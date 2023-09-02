DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – The hole in Darlington is covered by a metal plate and News13 has been reporting for months about aging infrastructure across the city.

The City of Darlington said the holes is the result of 100-year-old water and sewer lines.

The sinkhole has formed Thursday after city officials said a sewer line collapsed. There are now plates over the hole, but this part of the street is blocked off.

On Thursday, you could see inside the sinkhole which was filled with muddy water. Darlington’s city manager John Payne said the hole was eight feet wide and 25 feet deep. The hole formed in front of Darlington Feed and Seed on east Broad Street. Payne said the city knew the street needed to be repaired and sent out a request for bids to repair it a month ago.

A manger at Darlington Feed and Seed said they’ve had several locals come by to take pictures of it.

Hugh Brunson, Darlington Feed and Seed Manager, said all throughout the day several people come out here.

“We had customers trying to drive down the parking side of the front,” Brunson. “And I pretty much put an end to that because the hole kept on getting bigger. We just don’t want anybody to fall in the hole.”

Payne said the city expects to award a contract for this repair within 30 days. He also said they plan to use a portion of their American Rescue Plan to pay for the bid match.