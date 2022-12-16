DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Darlington will receive $300,000 from the State of South Carolina Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Appropriations Act to help with economic and community development, according to City Manager John Payne.

Sen. Gerald Malloy and Rep. Robert Williams helped secure the money for the city, according to Payne.

“Last year, I was happy to have appropriated $300,000 to fill the gap in funding sewer repairs in South Darlington, and I am pleased to do so again,” Malloy said in a statement.

Payne said this round of funding will be used for further development.

Williams said he looks forward to working with Mayor Curtis Boyd and city council to “ensure these funds are best spent on the public’s long-term benefit.”

“The City of Darlington is now undergoing significant redevelopment in infrastructure and business, and I am excited to be able to help expand these efforts,” Williams said in a statement.

Boyd said the money will help to improve the quality of life for Darlington citizens.