DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Hall of Fame driver Donnie Allison will be the grand marshal for the annual NASCAR Cup Series Hauler Parade at Darlington Raceway.

“Donnie Allison is a legend in our sport, and we’re honored to have him be a part of this great tradition,” Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp said Tuesday in a news release. “His toughness and tenacity define the Too Tough to Tame spirit that embodies this racetrack and those who dare to challenge it each year.”

A member of NASCAR’s famed “Alabama Gang” and an ambassador of the sport for more than 50 years, Allison never planned to be a race car driver. It started when his older brother, Bobby, made the claim that he could never be a driver, Allison set out to prove him and anyone else wrong, the release said.

Allison got his start racing modifieds and worked his way to the top level of stock car racing. After winning the 1967 Cup Series Rookie of the Year, Allison partnered with famed mechanic Banjo Matthews and experienced most of his success.

According to the release, Allison won three races with Matthews in 1970, including the Coca-Cola 600. The following weekend he finished fourth in the Indianapolis 500, setting a record for the best-combined finish in the two-race crossover that still stands today, the release said.

Allison might be best known for his role in NASCAR’s most famous moment — a fight with Cale Yarborough at the end of the 1979 Daytona 500. After an intense battle, both drivers wrecked and then fought in the infield.

It all happened on the first nationally televised NASCAR race and made headlines across America. The publicity was instrumental to the growth of NASCAR and remains one of the defining moments in the sport’s history, according to the release.

“The fans have been so supportive through the years, and I can’t wait to see them all along the parade route,” Allison said in the release. “Darlington Raceway holds a special place in my heart and the history of our sport. I’m proud to be associated with it.”

The parade on Sept. 1 will start at Florence-Darlington Technical College and end at the Track Too Tough to Tame. Beginning at 4 p.m., fans are invited to the Florence-Darlington Technical College staging area, where they can take photos with their favorite haulers while enjoying live music and food from local vendors, the release said.

Allison will participate in a fan Q&A at 5 p.m., followed by an autograph session from 5:15-5:45 p.m.

The haulers will depart from Florence-Darlington Technical College at 6 p.m. and make their way to Darlington Raceway where they will load into the Cale Yarborough NASCAR Cup Series Garage, according to the release.

Racing will begin at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 2 with the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200.

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs begin at 6 p.m. on Sept. 3 with the Cookout Southern 500, one of NASCAR’s crown-jewel events.

Tickets to the races are available by calling 866-459-7223 or online at darlingtonraceway.com