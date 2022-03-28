DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A weekend crash took the lives of three men, each of whom played roles in Darlington’s downtown revitalization.

Juan Valencia owned Tenampa Mexican Grill. Its doors were closed Monday, adorned with a wreath in his memory.

Mayor Curtis Boyd knew Valencia well.

“We were at the city council meeting Saturday morning when I got the message and it was a great shock,” Boyd said.

Boyd said Valencia was a strong supporter of his campaign for office. He said the restaurant came to downtown Darlington eight years ago and played a key role in the area’s revitalization.

“Just within the last month he had remodeled the inside,” Boyd said. “He had a phenomenal business because people loved him. He was always there talking with you with his family at the counter.”

The crash happened early Saturday morning on Indian Branch Road according to Master Trooper David Jones with South Carolina Highway Patrol,.

Neighbors said the car went through a pole, knocking out power until crews replaced it. They said the car tore through trees and knocked over a brick wall before coming to a stop.

Jones said one passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Valencia and two others — Canado Campos, a roofer, and Aaron Morales, a landscaper — were killed. Their handiwork can be seen on Darlington’s Grand Old Post Office.

Lisa Bailey, executive director of the Darlington Downtown Revitalization Association, said Campos and Morales’ work helped make the Public Square what it is today.

“Everybody pitches in and does what they can,” Bailey said. “All those little pieces together make a big puzzle.”

That puzzle is now missing three pieces.

“It’s going to be a sad thing to not have that light downtown,” she said.

Boyd said Valencia’s family plans to reopen the restaurant within the next two weeks.