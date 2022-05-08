DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The Goodyear 400 was well underway Sunday afternoon at Darlington Raceway, marking the end of NASCAR’s Throwback Weekend, but fans got into the racing mood before cars ever hit the track with shots of moonshine and chugs from beer bongs.

“This is my first race ever, so I’m pretty excited,” Sean Scott said between rounds of cornhole. “And it’s my buddy’s birthday, so we’re having a good weekend.”

Scott said his NASCAR experience lived up to the hype.

“Enthusiasm, enough alcohol and good racing,” he said. “That’s all you need.”

Fans fired up their grills one last time before heading to the grandstands or the roofs of their RVs to watch the action.

“If you can get to the infield, this is where it happens right here,” Dewey Brunson said. “Get on top of the campers and watch them run.”

Brunson, Austin Hardee and their friends said they come to Darlington Raceway as often as they can, and they were just waiting for the first crash of the night.

“It’s always a good race here,” Brunson said. “It’s always tight. Keeps it interesting.”

“Too tough to tame, can’t get any better than that,” Hardee said.

And there’s only one thing better than the race itself, they said. The after-party.

You’ve got to come back at two in the morning, it’s real fun,” Brunson said.

“Everybody’s partying, everybody’s drinking beer,” Hardee said.

Whether they’re new to the sport or seasoned NASCAR veterans, fans said they’re already looking forward to the Southern 500 this fall.