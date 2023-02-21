DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A now-former Darlington police officer is accused of purchasing heroin for personal use while on duty, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Thomas Franklin James III, 31, of Darlington, was arrested and charged with misconduct in office and possession with intent to distribute heroin, according to arrest warrants provided by SLED.

News13 first reported on Saturday an officer with the department had been arrested, but were referred to SLED for additional details.

James allegedly purchased, possessed and used the heroin, which was located in his patrol vehicle, according to the warrants.

James was released from W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center Saturday on a $22,500 bond, according to online booking records.

The Darlington Police Department said it’s cooperating with the investigation.