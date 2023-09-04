DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington Raceway is quiet again after a long weekend.

A group of RVers said the races this weekend were just a bonus.

As Labor Day weekend wraps up, the track says “see you next year” to sports fans. Parking lots that were once filled with fans now only have trash cans porta-potties.

Clean-up crews were out Monday with trailers full of litter. One group of RVers said they’re enjoying the last few moments in Darlington before heading back to Charlotte.

“It’s not just about racing. It’s more about the fellowship,” Jim Griswold said. “There was four RVers that joined together. One from Texas, one from Virginia, another one from Mississippi. So we cooked out, we enjoyed the races, [but] the racing’s just a bonus.”

This is the second year Griswold and his wife traveled to the Raceway during their five-week RV trip. He said experiencing the race with an RV is more fun because you don’t have to worry about post-race traffic or going back to a hotel, because the RV is like a tiny home.

Griswold said meeting the people of Darlington again made the experience all the more fun.

“Very open friendly,” he said. “We saw a couple issues in the stands, not bad. But outside of that, it’s just folks enjoying a great time.”

Though the track won’t be open again until next year, Griswold said this won’t be his last race in the series playoffs. He also plans to drive to the Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee.