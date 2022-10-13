DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — An HBO show is looking for extras next week in Darlington.

Filming will be in Darlington Monday and Tuesday for “The Righteous Gemstones,” according to a post by Tona B. Dahlquist Casting.

The show is looking for five males who live in the area to portray “pit crew,” according to the posting.

Anyone interested should submit two current cell phone photos (close up and full length) along with name, phone number, age, city/state of residence, height, weight, closing sizes, shoe size, and descriptions of visible tattoos and piercings.

Submissions can be sent to TRG3extras@gmail.com with an email subject containing the request and date to be considered. The posting gives the following example: 10/11 Studio Crew Male.