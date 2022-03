DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The Highway 34 bridge over Black Creek in Darlington has been closed indefinitely while crews make repairs to the span, the city said Tuesday in a Facebook post.

Motorists are asked to use Society Hill Road and Springville Road to detour.

The city did not provide a timeline for the repairs but said the bridge will remain closed until further notice.

Count on News13 for updates.