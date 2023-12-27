DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The holidays are a time of celebration and gathering, but for some families, they spend it missing their loved ones who have gone missing.

Many have gone months, even years, without answers.

Monica Caison with the Cue Center for Missing Persons said that holidays, anniversaries and birthdays serve as a traumatic reminder for many families, reminding them their loved ones aren’t there with them.

“Living in that constant every day, it’s like living through a hurricane and you never get to clean up,” she said.

Imagine waking up every day not knowing where your family member or friend is.

That’s the harsh reality many people experience, and at a heightened time during the holidays. Caison says families naturally gather during the holidays, and that a lot of time it leads to family members asking for updates.

“It creates a constant trauma, but it also creates a lot of rehashing and reminders and having to go back through things that you thought you already worked through,” she said.

Caison said the holidays can be triggering for many wondering when, or even if, their loved one will ever walk through the door. That’s exactly how a family in Darlington has felt for the past several months.

La Henry Yarborough went missing on Feb. 4. He was last seen on Sparks Street.

Yarborough’s family said the last update they got was a few months ago, but they’re still left looking for answers. His family said the holidays have been a struggle with it being their first Christmas without him.

“It wasn’t easy because we were so used to him coming every weekend and on Sundays to eat dinner with us,” said Katherine Williamson, Yaborough’s aunt. “He’s not present to do that with us, especially Christmas.”

Yarborough’s brother, Howard, said the past several months have been heart-crushing and emotional. He says he just wants his brother back in his life.

“I hope that my baby brother will just walk back into our lives with that energetic, everlasting smile that he has always had and we can just move on and go on with our lives,” he said.

Howard Yarborough asks anyone who knows where La Henry is or what happened to contact Darlington police.