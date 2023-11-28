DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — An investigation is underway after a school bus was involved in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Darlington.

Darlington Police Chief Jimmy Davis said the crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. in the area of Highway 340 and Highway 52. No children were on the bus, and no one in the four other vehicles involved was hurt.

According to Davis, no citations were issued but the investigation is ongoing. No other details were immediately available.