DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A large sinkhole that affected a Darlington business has been fixed.

The manager at Darlington Feed and Seed, Hugh Brunson, said back in October that he wanted the sinkhole along E. Broad Street to be fixed correctly.

News13 photo: Curtis Graham

News13 photo: Curtis Graham

News13 photo: Aundrea Gibbons

Brunson said in October that the sinkhole caused some customers to think the store was closed because they couldn’t use the front entrance.

Brunson said he was told by the city of Darlington that if they got a bid in October that they would begin construction in January. The sinkhole project was completed before the projected finish date.

Darlington Feed and Seed sells items varying from seeds to local honey. It’s open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and is closed on Wednesdays.