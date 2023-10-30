DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A Pee Dee store said business has been slow since a large sinkhole formed in front of it.

There was a metal plate over the hole two months ago, but it’s now back open from construction.

Hugh Brunson is the manager at Darlington Feed and Seed. It’s a farm store along East Broad Street that sells everything from seeds to local honey.

“We are one of the last places to actually still weigh out the seeds for the customers as they come in,” he said.

Brunson said the sinkhole has caused some customers to think the store is closed because they can’t use the front entrance. He said many people even have trouble finding the store with recent detour routes in the area.

“When a person calls and asks if we’re open or not, I actually ask them where they’re calling from to try to figure out how to get them here,” Brunson said. “With all the construction as of lately.”

Brunson said he was told by the city of Darlington that if they got a bid in October that they would begin construction in January. He said he was told at least three pipes will need to be replaced and that it could take several months to finish.

“It’s not going to be something that’s going to be fixed overnight and I’m good with that,” he said. “I want it fixed right this time. I don’t want it to be, ‘OK, we patched it up Hugh. You good to go for another six months.’ No.”

Darlington Feed and Seed is open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and is closed on Wednesdays.