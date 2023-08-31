DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Motorists are asked to be cautious while traveling on E. Broad Street in Darlington because of a sinkhole.
The Darlington Police Department made the announcement Thursday on its Facebook page. The post said the sinkhole is located in front of Darlington Feed and Seed and that the area is blocked off.
