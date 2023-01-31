DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington High School went into lockdown Tuesday morning due to a threat, according to district spokesperson Christopher McKagen.
Students and staff are safe, according to McKagen. Officers will “maintain an increased presence” at the school Tuesday, and the lockdown was lifted.
McKagen said the threat was vague.
No other details were immediately available.
