DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A male juvenile was taken into custody Wednesday evening after allegedly sending threats of violence to a Darlington County school for two consecutive days, police said.

The juvenile was taken into custody at about 6:30 p.m. after an investigation by Darlington police, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the FBI, police said.

Police did not provide any additional details about the investigation, including the name of the school or on what days the threats were made.

Police Chief James Davis said this behavior will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. He also said investigators in his department spent many hours working with other agencies to identify the juvenile.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call Darlington police at 843-398-4026.