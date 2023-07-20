DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – A Darlington man was arrested for allegedly beating a woman and kidnapping her, according to police.

Darlington police responded to a reported kidnapping at a Waffle House on Monday.

Savon Parrott was arrested Tuesday and charged with first degree assault and battery, kidnapping, and pointing a gun at a person.

According to a police report obtained by News13, a Florence police officer met with the Darlington officer and advised him that the victim was allegedly being held against her will by a man later identified as Parrott.

Officers spoke with an employee of the Waffle House who said an unidentified person picked the victim up before police arrived.

The victim’s brother arrived at the Waffle house and he and investigators tried several times to get in contact with the victim but were unsuccessful, according to the report.

A Darlington police officer went to a home in the 200 block of Lee Street in Darlington and there were no lights on at the residence, according to the warrants.

An investigator was informed that the victim was safe and had returned to Florence with a friend, the report shows.

The victim later spoke with an investigator after the incident and alleged that Parrott assaulted her at his residence and struck her several times in the face and mouth.

Parrot is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center with no bond, according to online booking records.