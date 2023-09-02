DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington Raceway announced today that NASCAR executive Josh Harris will become the next president of the Track Too Tough to Tame.

NASCAR released the update in a news release.

Harris is currently Darlington Raceway’s vice president, business operations, and he has more than a decade of experience within the NASCAR industry, according to the release.

“There’s nobody more ready and capable to lead Darlington Raceway than Josh Harris,” Chip Wile said. He is NASCAR’s Senior Vice President, Chief Track Properties Officer, and former Darlington Raceway president. “Josh has a wealth of experience, a steady hand and deep relationship­s that will continue growing this historic venue’s leadership and legacy within the region and our sport. Darlington holds a very special place in my heart, and I am excited how Josh is going to continue to push it forward.”

Harris, a native of Harrisville, Mississippi and began his NASCAR career in 2012 as Talladega Superspeedway’s director of ticketing, the release said.

He ascended to the roles of NASCAR’s Southeast Region vice president of ticketing & guest services, and Southeast Region vice president of client & event experience. Both of those roles allowed Harris to make positive impacts on Daytona International Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway and Talladega, while also gaining valuable experience that has prepared him to lead Darlington Raceway, according to the release.

Prior to joining NASCAR, Harris was the manager of business development and ticketing for IMG Tickets in South Florida. He holds a Masters of Sports Administration from the University of Miami and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Mississippi State University, according to the release.

“It is an incredible honor to have the opportunity to lead Darlington Raceway, which has a legacy of great leadership from the likes of Jim Hunter to Chip Wile and Kerry Tharp,” Harris said. “This track is a beloved South Carolina and NASCAR institution, and I look forward to working alongside our devoted staff and passionate fans to continue growing its relevance and impact as one of the sport’s crown jewels.”

Harris relocated to Florence, S.C., earlier this year with his wife, Lauren, and their three children. In January, he will succeed Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp, who is retiring after nearly eight years at the helm.

Tharp announced his retirement in June.

“Josh Harris is the right person to lead Darlington Raceway. This is one of the most historic racetracks in motorsports and I am certain it will be in great hands,” Tharp said. “Josh has already proven himself as a tremendous leader in NASCAR. He is tireless, passionate, strategic, and ready to lead the Track Too Tough to Tame into its next era of success.”

The Crown Royal Presents Labor Day Race Weekend at Darlington Raceway begins 3:30 p.m. today with the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Sport Clips Haircuts Help a Hero 200. Tomorrow, following a pre-race concert by country music star Michael Ray, the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs begin with the 74th running of the Cook Out Southern 500. The green flag will fly shortly after 6 p.m. in one of racing’s most prestigious events, the release said.

A limited number of tickets remain, so fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets now at darlingtonraceway.com.