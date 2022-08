DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace will make an appearance Saturday at Walmart in Darlington, according to a news release.

Dr. Pepper will bring Wallace to the Walmart on Andover Place from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., according to the release.

Wallace will meet fans and sign autographs.

The Cook Out Southern 500 will take place at 6 p.m. Sunday at Darlington Raceway. Some tickets are still available at the Darlington Raceway website.