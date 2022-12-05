DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The newly named Darlington police chief, fired from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office for a policy violation in the past, has backed out of the new role, according to documents obtained by News13.

Mark Campbell was chosen as police chief out of more than 40 applicants, according to the city. Campbell was fired from the sheriff’s office in 2017 for a policy violation not involving misconduct, according to documents.

After the announcement that Campbell had been selected as the city’s new police chief, News13 asked city manager John Payne questions about the hiring. A press release from Payne indicated that citizen input was used as part of the process to hire Campbell.

Following further questioning, Payne said the citizen input was “not done in a public forum.” Payne later revealed that “citizen input” meant a “small and diverse group of area residents” hand-picked by Payne himself.

When pressed further on the citizen input and asked whether former Sheriff Tony Chavis was contacted as part of the background check for Campbell, previously fired by Chavis in 2017, Payne said he was “not at liberty to discuss any further personnel issues in this regard.”