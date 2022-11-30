DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The newly named Darlington police chief was previously fired from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office for a policy violation, according to documents obtained by News13.

Mark Campbell was chosen as police chief out of more than 40 applicants, according to the city. Campbell is currently a captain with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

“Captain Campbell brings to the City of Darlington over 30 years of progressively responsible law enforcement experience, beginning with the United States Marine Corps Military Police,” Darlington City Manager John Payne said in a statement. “Following an honorable discharge, Captain Campbell served the Virginia State Police in numerous roles, from Trooper and Drug Enforcement Officer to Special Agent for the Gang Unit and Assistant Special Agent in Charge for the Drug Enforcement Division.”

Campbell was fired from the sheriff’s office in 2017 for a policy violation not involving misconduct, according to documents. News13 reached out to Tony Chavis, who was sheriff at the time, and he was not able to provide specific details about Campbell’s firing other than his services were no longer needed.

News13 was directed by current sheriff’s office leadership to Darlington County Human Resources, which did not immediately respond to a News13 request for information about Campbell’s firing.

Campbell was re-hired by the sheriff’s office in January 2021, days after Sheriff James Hudson was sworn in, according to documents. He also previously worked for the Hartsville Police Department and the Darlington County Coroner’s Office.

“Captain Campbell is a seasoned law enforcement professional with significant experience, from patrol to drugs and gangs, to SWAT,” Payne said. “He is well qualified to serve our citizens and lead the fight against crime in the City of Darlington.”

Campbell was hired as the new police chief with help from law enforcement personnel across the state and citizen input, according to the city.

Campbell will take over for Kelvin Washington as police chief on Jan. 1, who announced his retirement in early 2022.