DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of Darlington’s sewer infrastructure is outdated and falling apart, according to Alex Gainey, the Director of Street and Sanitation.

Several streets have collapsed and residents want something done quickly.

E Avenue in Darlington has a large sinkhole, and residents say the sinkhole has been there for months and their frustration is growing.

Just two years prior, the same street had another sinkhole on it that caused half of the street to be repaired and repaved.

Residents say the pipes are also bad and that they’re afraid that the weight of the cars will eventually cause the rest of the street to collapse.

“Nothing is being done about it and I live right here in the front of it at 111 East Avenue,” Sharieef Muhammed, a Darlington resident told News13. “This hole is a hazard for everyone that lives here and comes up and down this street.”

Darlington Mayor Curtis Boyd said the city is aggressively tackling the sewer infrastructure problem. The city also has multiple projects happening in an effort to replace the outdated infrastructure.