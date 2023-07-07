DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was taken to the hospital Friday morning after Darlington police said he was attacked by two dogs, one of which was shot by an officer.
The incident happened at about 7 a.m. on Elma Circle, according to Darlington Police Capt. Kimberly Nelson.
Officers called to the scene tried to stop the attack by using their sirens and other loud noises to scare the animals away, Nelson said. When that didn’t work, an officer shot one of them.
One of the dogs was taken to a veterinarian by its owner and the other one was placed in quarantine, Nelson said.
The incident remains under investigation, and charges are pending, Nelson said.
No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.