DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW)– Race weekend in Darlington was well underway Saturday as evidenced by the Goodyear blimp circling overhead and fans continuing to arrive at the track and nearby campsites.

“Food ready to grill, beers ready to drink, but now we’re going to the race,” Austin Winecoff said. “Racing tonight baby!”

Some fans, though, have already been on-site for much longer.

“I’ve been here since last week,” Landon Hedrick said. “I love it. I love being able to hear the cars while you’re camping, I mean that’s something else.”

Campers spent the day grilling, drinking and playing cornhole before heading to the grandstands.

Sid Winecoff said this year is the first time he’s brought his sons to the track that’s labeled “too tough to tame.”

“I’ve been here before,” he said.

“What year was that, though?” his son, Bailey, asked.

“Oh, my God, I don’t know,” he said.

David Branham said he has been coming to Darlington since 1982, and yesterday’s rain wasn’t enough to send him home.

“They’re 911 operators, he’s an EMS worker and I’m a retired lineman, so we’re kind of all used to weather,” he said of his fellow campers. “We just put everything up, weathered the storm. Then, we went and watched the race.”

Ernie Rhinier said he comes to Darlington because the track is so close to home and to see drivers navigate the challenging turns and get their Darlington stripes.

“This is old-school racing here to me,” he said. “This isn’t the superspeedway. Here, you’ve got to race the racetrack and the wall.”

Though all the campers shared excitement for tomorrow’s Goodyear 400, they couldn’t agree on who will take home the trophy.

“I want to see Kyle Larson win tomorrow,” Branham said.

“Five car baby, five car tomorrow. Kyle Larson!” Bailey Winecoff said.

“Got to pull for the nine car,” Hedrick said.

“As long as Kyle Busch doesn’t win, I’m happy,” Rhinier said.