DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Police had to remove a person from Tuesday night’s Darlington City Council meeting, according to mayor Curtis Boyd.

Boyd says a handful of residents have been coming to the city council meetings talking out of turn and name-calling. He claims he was called both racist and a dictator.

The meeting was livestreamed on the council’s Facebook page. In the video during the public comments sections, one resident, Carla Pemberton, is heard in an exchange with Boyd. As Pemberton tries to address members in the audience with her back turned, Boyd begins to strike his gavel and call her name.

The two are then heard talking over each other with Pemberton insisting Boyd was cutting her off, and Boyd insisting Pemberton needed to speak into the microphone.

Pemberton shared some of the concerns she presented during the meeting.

“The city council [is] spending five million dollars of our hospitality tax funds and American Rescue Act funds to build ballfields on property that is owned by, not the city of Darlington, but the Darlington County School District, who has denied us access to our historic memorial amphitheater and plans to close down St. John’s Elementary School,” she said.

Pemberton ended her speaking minutes by saying, “It’s not going to happen without a fight, and I’m not threatening violence. I mean going head-to-head with people who know what’s going on.”

Boyd said on Wednesday that anyone who has issues with the new ballfields should speak with the Darlington County School District.

“That’s the school board’s decision on what to do,” he said. “Whether it’s correct or not correct, that’s their decision.”

Boyd said Congressman Russel Fry attended the meeting to help install new and old city council members. Boyd says he was glad the congressman left before the other person had to be removed.

Boyd said on Sept. 6, 2022, city council adopted a resolution pledging to practice and promote civility in the city of Darlington.

“Starting this term, this is what its going to be,” he said. “If you can’t conduct yourself in the proper manner just stay home and watch it on Facebook.”