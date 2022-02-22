Person wanted for questioning in arson at Darlington jewelry store

A person of interest in an arson at a jewelry store in Darlington’s Public Square (Courtesy: SLED)

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A person is wanted for questioning in an arson at a jewelry store in Darlington’s Public Square.

The fire happened July 16, 2021 at The Jeweler’s Bench, according to officials. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee have released photos of a person who is wanted for questioning.

The person was seen in surveillance footage getting out of a white car and walking behind the business before the fire started. The person was wearing gloves and a mask, officials said.

The building was a total loss, with damages being estimated between $500,000 and $1 million, according to officials.

Courtesy: Curtis Boyd

The owners of the jewelry store have run the business in Downtown Darlington for 30 years, according to Lisa Chalian-Rock, director of the Darlington Downtown Revitalization Association.

“To see the flames just shooting out over that building was heart wrenching,” Chalian-Rock said at the time of the fire. “It was really tragic and of course to start with you you didn’t get the full story of what exact business it was and I’m sure you saw this on Facebook people where asking was it Jewell’s I was just eating there.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or going to PeeDeesWanted.com.