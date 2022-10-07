DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Police have accused a man of firing shots inside a Darlington home, according to an incident report obtained by News13.

Nicholas Hy’Keen Thomas, 22, of Darlington, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and several other charges, according to online booking records.

Police were called Sept. 28 to a location on South Main Street in reference to a shooting. Police learned the shooting happened inside of a home on Edwards Avenue, according to the report.

Thomas allegedly fired shots inside the home after an argument with the victim, police said.

Police at the home found a 9mm casing on the floor and a bullet hole in the ceiling and ceiling fa, according to the report. A kitchen window also had a bullet hole. The report states police also found a bullet lodged in a door of a neighboring home and a .380 high point firearm.

The police report indicates no one was injured.