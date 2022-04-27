DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A shooting involving two cars caused a lockdown Wednesday at Mayo High School in Darlington, according to Darlington Police Chief Kelvin Washington.

The shooting happened in the area of Chestnut Street and Edwards Avenue, according to police.

Audrey Childers with the Darlington County School District said the school was placed on lockdown due to reports of gunshots in the area.

No other information was immediately available. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting in the investigation.

