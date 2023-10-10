DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died after a shooting Tuesday afternoon on the campus of Darlington-Lee Adult Education, authorities said.
Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee confirmed that one person died in the incident, but was not able to provide any other details, including how the person died.
Law enforcement placed all buildings and schools in the Darlington area in a “secure status” shortly before 1 p.m., the district said. The secure-status designation meant no one could enter or leave the buildings, but it has since been lifted.
Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. and Darlington police are on scene. News13 has reached out to Darlington police for more information.
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on Twitter and read more of his work here.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in West Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.