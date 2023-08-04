DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW )— Telephone lines and Wi-Fi is out in certain areas in Darlington after a commercial semi-truck came through a residential area and caught power and telecommunication lines, according to Darlington Police Chief Jimmy Davis.

Davis said the incident happened at about 11:30 a.m. and the semi-truck came to a stop on Tedder Street. There was reported damage to telephone poles and at least one home.

Courtesy: City of Darlington

Davis said services in some parts of the county have been disabled as well.

There were no reported injuries, and the South Carolina Transport police is assisting the Darlington Police Department, according to Davis.

Count on News13 for updates.