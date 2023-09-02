DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The aircraft is a fully restored World War II Boeing Stearman, and it is taking 10 veterans on a dream flight.

This is the eighth time Dream Flights has come to Darlington and its goal is to give back to those who served one dream flight at a time. One veteran, Rocky Gannon, who is 98 years old serves as a pilot in World War II Korea, Vietnam, and in the Belgian-Congo.

He said seeing this type of plane again means a lot to him.

“But that was my first airplane I ever flew,” Gannon said. “And I flew it off and on for years after that. So whatever emotion goes with that I’ve got it.”

Unlike commercial planes, the Stearman has an open cockpit that fits two people. The wing of the plane was signed by World War II veterans.

One veteran who flew today said it felt like a dream to him.

“Oh my goodness gracious,” Gannon said. “When you get up there in the seat and everything. They tell you you’re going to get a little bit of wind, and you’re going to get this and that you know and so forth. And you take off and you looked around and realize how blessed we are.”

So far, the Dream Flights has flown more than 6,000 times.