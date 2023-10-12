DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities in Darlington County held a joint news conference at about 1 p.m. Thursday to discuss Tuesday’s shooting that killed a 16-year-old student at the Darlington-Lee Adult Education Center campus.

Representatives from the Darlington Police Department, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and the Darlington County School District attended the news conference.

The shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot at the school’s campus. Coroner Todd Hardee said the student was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

“As citizens of Darlington, we need to come together and tell criminals, ‘we’ve had enough,'” Police Chief Jimmy Davis said.

Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said authorities think the incident is gang and drug-related, but that everything is still under investigation.

Darlington police released surveillance photos Tuesday night of a 2013 or 2017 Honda Accord with paper license plates and asked for help trying to identify the occupants. Police said the car could have a bullet hole in the roof and might be connected to the shooting.

