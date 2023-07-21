DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington woman is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder and kidnapping, after police found a man stabbed in the back of a pickup truck parked in the backyard of a home in Darlington, a police report said.

Tyonne Shanice Brown was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder; armed robbery with a deadly weapon; grand larceny $10,000 or more; possession of a weapon during a violent crime; criminal conspiracy; kidnapping; and possession of a manufactured substance, according to online records for the W. Glen Campbell Detention Center.

Officers found the man when they were called at about 3:50 a.m. to the 200 block of Woods Street by a person who told them that a man had knocked on their bedroom window with bloody hands and said someone was trying to kill him, the report said.

Officers then found a man in the back of a white pickup truck that was packed in the backyard at the residence, the report said. The man had had several cuts and blood on his arms and legs.

According to the report, the victim told officers that he had been attacked and stabbed by two men at an apartment complex on E. Broad Street while he was retrieving a bag that he had left at the apartment of a girl he knew only as Tiana. The man also told officers that one of the men fired three shots at him as he was running away.

The man was taken by EMS to Mcleod Hospital in Florence to be treated for his injuries, the report said.

Police have not said how Brown was involved in the incident She is being held in the detention center without bond, according to online booking records.

