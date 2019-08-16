Dates announced for Greater Pee Dee State Fair

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Dates for the 2019 Greater Pee Dee State Fair have been announced.

This year’s fair will be held from October 4 -13 at the Florence Center, according to the fair’s website.

Tickets for the fair went on sale Friday, the website said. General admission at the gate is $8. Individual ride tickets are $1.25 each, and an unlimited rides pass can be purchased for $25. A “Megapass” is also available and “includes admission, unlimited rides, up to $25 worth of coupons for free food and entertainment – plus a discount on admission to the Florence Center’s Jingle Bell Market.”

For more information, visit the fair’s website here.

