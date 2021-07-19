Person killed after car overturns in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A deadly crash was reported Monday in Florence County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 5:15 p.m. in the area of Old River Road and Delta Mills Road, outside of Florence, according to troopers.

Troopers said a 2003 4-door Toyota Avalon was traveling north on Old River Road when it ran off the road and overturned. The Toyota was the only car involved in the crash. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was killed in the crash. There were no other people in the car, troopers said.

The name of the person killed has not been released.

Count on News13 for updates to this developing story.