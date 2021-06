Crews on scene of a deadly crash Thursday June 24 in Florence County (WBTW)

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A deadly crash was reported Thursday night in Florence County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened in the area of U.S. 52 and West New Hope Road in the Coward area, troopers said. News13 has reached out to South Carolina Highway Patrol for details about the crash.

No other information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates to this developing story.