One killed after crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A deadly crash was reported Monday in Marion County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 4:10 p.m. on US 378 near Eaddy Court, according to troopers. A 2005 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling west on US 378 when it crossed the center line and hit a 2018 Jeep Wrangler.

The Wrangler then went off the side of the road. The driver of the Chevrolet was wearing a seatbelt but died on scene, according to troopers. Their identity hasn’t been released.

There were five people in the Jeep Wrangler. All five were wearing seatbelts and no one in that car was injured, troopers said.

