One dead after driver ignores stop sign near SC 51 and Highway 378 in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and another was injured Thursday after a crash on Highway 378 in Florence County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash at about 3:30 p.m. near SC 51, according to troopers. An image shows two vehicles overturned. One of the overturned vehicles is in a front yard.

Troopers said a 2018 Hyundai was traveling south on SC 51 and disregarded a stop sign and was hit by a 2019 Chevrolet truck. The driver of the Hyundai died in the crash. Their identity has not been released.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to a hospital with injuries, according to troopers.

