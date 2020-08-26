Deputies: Garbage truck driver at fault for crash with trooper vehicle

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A garbage truck driver was at fault for a crash involving a South Carolina Highway Patrol vehicle in Florence County Tuesday morning, according to deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the garbage truck was stopped at a stop sign on S391 southbound. The SCHP vehicle was traveling west on S31 when the garbage truck “failed to yield to the right-of-way,” causing the trooper to hit the side of the garbage truck.

Injuries were reported in the crash but the extent of the injuries is unknown.

No other information is available at this time.